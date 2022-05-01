Mamata wishes workers on May Day
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished people on the occasion of International Workers' Day, commonly known as May Day.
She offered best wishes to all workers and their family members.
''Heartiest greetings on International Workers' Day. We are proud of our working brothers and sisters, our Sathis, internationally, nationally, and in Bengal. Grateful best wishes to all of them and their family members,'' she tweeted.
International Workers' Day celebrates the struggles, sacrifices and contribution of the working class, and it is observed in many countries.
