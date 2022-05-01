Left Menu

Nurse found hanging on first day at work in UP's Unnao

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old nurse was found hanging from a pillar of a nursing home in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on their first day at work, with her family alleging that she was raped and killed.

Police, however, said the post-mortem examination ruled out rape.

The body of the nurse was found hanging at New Jeevan Nursing Home in the Bangarmau area of the district on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sashi Shekhar Singh told PTI on Sunday.

The nurse was on the night shift on the first day of her job.

In a complaint filed with the police, the mother of the deceased has alleged that her daughter was raped and killed.

The mother also alleged that the managers of the nursing home were behind the incident.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three people under relevant sections of the IPC.

''We are conducting an investigation and the accused behind the incident will soon be put behind bars,'' the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

