Russia says 46 civilians left area near Azovstal plant on Saturday
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 13:58 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two groups of civilians left the residential area around the Azovstal steel works in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Saturday, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Sunday.
The ministry said a total of 46 civilians had left the area and were provided with food and shelter, RIA and TASS reported.
