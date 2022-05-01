Left Menu

2 UP power corporation employees beaten up by villagers

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 01-05-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 13:58 IST
2 UP power corporation employees beaten up by villagers
  • Country:
  • India

Two employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation were allegedly beaten by villagers here on Sunday when they went to rectify a faulty high tension line, police said. The incident took place at Takia village in the Sahsawan area, they said.

When Fukran Hussain and Nafees Ahmed reached the village to rectify the faulty high tension line, they were beaten by some villagers with sticks, police said.

An FIR has been registered against four persons -- Chandrapal Singh, Joginder Singh, Ramchandra and Mujeeb -- based on the complaint of the employees under the relevant sections of the IPC for creating hurdle in government work and beating them.

The police had on Friday said an FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Ashutosh Maurya for allegedly assaulting a power department employee and tearing office register in Budaun.

The MLA from the Bisauli constituency had denied the charges and said he had gone to the electricity sub-station in the night after residents complained of an undeclared outage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022