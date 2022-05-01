2 UP power corporation employees beaten up by villagers

Two employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation were allegedly beaten by villagers here on Sunday when they went to rectify a faulty high tension line, police said. The incident took place at Takia village in the Sahsawan area, they said.

When Fukran Hussain and Nafees Ahmed reached the village to rectify the faulty high tension line, they were beaten by some villagers with sticks, police said.

An FIR has been registered against four persons -- Chandrapal Singh, Joginder Singh, Ramchandra and Mujeeb -- based on the complaint of the employees under the relevant sections of the IPC for creating hurdle in government work and beating them.

The police had on Friday said an FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Ashutosh Maurya for allegedly assaulting a power department employee and tearing office register in Budaun.

The MLA from the Bisauli constituency had denied the charges and said he had gone to the electricity sub-station in the night after residents complained of an undeclared outage.

