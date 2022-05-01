Left Menu

Suez Canal records highest ever monthly revenue in April

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:04 IST
Suez Canal records highest ever monthly revenue in April
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Egypt's Suez Canal recorded its highest ever monthly revenue in April, reaping $629 million in ship transit fees, the authority managing the waterway said on Sunday.

The monthly revenue in April marked a 13.6% jump from the previous year, said canal authority chairman Osama Rabie in a statement. The 193 km (120 miles) waterway links the Red and the Mediterranean seas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022