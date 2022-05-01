Suez Canal records highest ever monthly revenue in April
Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:04 IST
Egypt's Suez Canal recorded its highest ever monthly revenue in April, reaping $629 million in ship transit fees, the authority managing the waterway said on Sunday.
The monthly revenue in April marked a 13.6% jump from the previous year, said canal authority chairman Osama Rabie in a statement. The 193 km (120 miles) waterway links the Red and the Mediterranean seas.
