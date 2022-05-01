Russia says strikes at U.S. weapons near Odesa, destroys runway
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its missiles had destroyed a runway and a hangar with foreign weapons at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa.
The ministry also said its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian Su-24m bombers over the Kharkiv region.
