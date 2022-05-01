U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, the latest show of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia by a senior Western politician. FIGHTING * Russia destroyed a runway at the main airport in the southwestern city of Odesa on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said. Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday its missiles had destroyed a runway and a hangar with foreign weapons at a military airfield near Odesa. * Ukraine said Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on the southeastern city of Mariupol, focussing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering. * A Ukrainian fighter inside the steelworks said on Saturday that 20 women and children had managed to leave the plant. The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that 46 civilians had left the residential area around the plant on Saturday.

Reuters could not immediately verify reports of battlefield developments. DIPLOMACY, CIVILIANS * * Pelosi said she had met Zelenskiy in Kyiv to send the message that the United States stands firmly with Ukraine as it battles "Putin's diabolic invasion". * Britain's Foreign Office said Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war on social media and target politicians across several countries including Britain and South Africa. * Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected criticism that Germany was not showing leadership in Western efforts to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, saying that he'd rather be cautious than making hasty decisions.

QUOTES * "We are getting civilians out of the rubble with ropes - it's the elderly, women, and children," Ukrainian fighter Sviatoslav Palamar at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, speaking on Saturday. * "They must be in shock ... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," Angelina Jolie, actress and a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency, speaking about children displaced by war during a visit on Saturday to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

