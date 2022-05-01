NIA conducts searches in Assam in CPI(Maoist) case

The NIA has conducted searches at two locations in Assam's Kamrup district in connection with a case involving members of the outlawed CPI(Maoist) who allegedly worked to spread their network in the northeast region of the country, the NIA said on Sunday.

The case pertains to the arrest of Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, a member of the CPI (Maoist)'s Central Committee, and Akash Orang, a member of its Assam State Organising Committee, by the Assam Police in Cachar district in March, an official spokesperson of the NIA said.

Bhattacharjee, known as 'Kanchan Da', was nabbed from a tea garden under Udharbond police station in March.

The 72-year-old leader was tasked with setting up a state-level committee of the CPI (Maoist) in Assam and creating a ''red corridor'' from a neighboring country to other Maoist-hit states of India like Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

''He is a big catch for Guwahati Police... His job was also to organize state party congress, recruit local cadres and purchase weapons here. We seized one laptop, a mobile phone, a huge amount of incriminating documents, and Rs 3.6 lakh cash from his possession,'' Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh had told a press conference after his arrest in March.

The accused, along with their other associates, were involved in spreading the network of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and the northeast region.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case on March 16.

During the searches conducted on Friday, incriminating documents were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

