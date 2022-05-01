Two siblings drown while bathing in Ganga in UP

Two siblings drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Parashuram Ghat around 9 am, they said.

Rishi Tiwari (17) and his sister Khushi (13) drowned after they slipped into deep water while bathing in the Ganga.

Four others who jumped into the river to save the siblings also started drowning but were saved by people present at the spot, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Verma said.

The victims' family had come to pay obeisance at the Ma Vindhyawasini temple from Jaunpur, he said.

The bodies of Rishi and Khushi were later fished out of the river with the help of locals, the police said.

