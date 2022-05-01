Left Menu

PTI | Farukhabad | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:28 IST
UP: 2 killed as vehicle rams into bike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed when their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Nainpur village in the Gursahayganj area, they said. Pramod Kumar Pal (27) was going to distribute cards of his sister's marriage with his friend Lalu when the vehicle rammed into their bike, they said.

Both of them were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead, police said.

Pal's sister was getting married on May 12, they said.

The police has sent the bodies for postmortem and trying to trace the vehicle, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

