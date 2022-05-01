Left Menu

Truck mows down three in Aligarh

Three persons on Sunday were crushed to death and at least six were seriously injured when a truck driver lost control and ran over the pavement in Kuwarsi area here, police said.Two of the victims are non teaching members of the Aligarh Muslim University AMU and the rest are said to be road side fruit vendors, police said.

Two of the victims are non teaching members of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the rest are said to be road side fruit vendors, police said. The incident took place in the crowded Nagla Patwari locality in Kuwarsi this afternoon, they said. According to bystanders the death toll could rise.

Four of the injured persons are being treated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where the condition of one injured is said to be critical, it said.

The truck driver was arrested on the spot and his vehicle was seized, police said.

