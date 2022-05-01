Left Menu

Maha: Two held while trying to cut open ATM to steal cash

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:05 IST
Maha: Two held while trying to cut open ATM to steal cash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested while they were allegedly cutting open an ATM machine to steal cash in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

At around 4 am on Saturday, a police patrol team spotted two people behaving in a suspicious manner inside an ATM kiosk on Belavalli Road, the Badlapur West police station official said.

''The team found the two people, identified as Sandeep Shinde (20) and Vedant Chirmule (19), both residents of Bhandup in Mumbai, trying to cut open the cash safe of the ATM with a gas cutter. The two were arrested and further probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022