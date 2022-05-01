Maha: Two held while trying to cut open ATM to steal cash
Two people were arrested while they were allegedly cutting open an ATM machine to steal cash in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.
At around 4 am on Saturday, a police patrol team spotted two people behaving in a suspicious manner inside an ATM kiosk on Belavalli Road, the Badlapur West police station official said.
''The team found the two people, identified as Sandeep Shinde (20) and Vedant Chirmule (19), both residents of Bhandup in Mumbai, trying to cut open the cash safe of the ATM with a gas cutter. The two were arrested and further probe is underway,'' he said.
