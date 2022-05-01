Pope says Ukraine's Mariupol has been 'barbarously bombarded'

Pope Francis on Sunday described the war in Ukraine a "macabre regression of humanity" that makes him "suffer and cry", calling for humanitarian corridors to evacuate people trapped in the Mariupol steelworks.

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his noon blessing, Francis again implicitly criticised Russia, saying that Mariupol had been "barbarously bombarded and destroyed".

