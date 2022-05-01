Maha: Missing number plate of motorbike helps police catch eloped couple

A man and a woman who had eloped from Madhya Pradesh were caught here in Maharashtra on Sunday when police spotted them moving on a motorcycle without a number plate, an official said.

During a nakabandi (blockade) at Navghar near the Anand Nagar toll plaza, a police team spotted the two-wheeler which did not have a number plate. The police then intercepted the man and the woman, both aged 18, who were traveling in the vehicle, and enquired about them, Navghar police station's senior inspector Sunil Kamble said. The man gave his name as Ramkaran Mohan Singwal, a native of Rajasthan, and the woman accompanying him was identified as Parveen Hakim Kusumbandia, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, he said. Further inquiry revealed the duo had eloped from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh and that a case of kidnapping, under Indian Penal Code Section 363, was registered at Pipari police station there following a complaint by the woman's family members.

The Navghar police got in touch with their counterparts in MP and informed them about the couple.

A police team from MP is on way to take the duo to the neighboring state, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)