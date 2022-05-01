UP CM inaugurates e-pension portal

On Labour Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the e-pension portal to ensure transparent and hassle-free disbursement of pensions to retired government employees.

''Labour Day marks the hard work and contribution of each working towards the growth of the state. The e-pension portal will end the struggles for those receiving pensions and will make the process transparent, paperless, contactless, and cashless,'' a statement quoting the chief minister said. Taking note of complaints and grievances of employees who superannuate from services, the portal will track the status of their applications and benefit lakhs of people. ''In the last five years, UP has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of its 25 crore people through technology. The government is making consistent efforts to introduce technology in every field,'' Adityanath said.

Speaking about the portal, Yogi said it is the effort of the finance department to end the pain and agony of the senior citizens. ''This end-to-end online pension portal is built to make the process of receiving pension simpler and will eliminate the need for pensioners to go anywhere physically,'' he added. The chief minister said, ''We need to emphasize on making good use of the knowledge and experience of the retired employees which can help in value addition towards the progress and development of the state''.

Praising the services of the workers, the chief minister said each worker's hard work matters and has contributed to the progress of the state. ''You will be recognized as 'Pension-Yogi', not 'Pension-Bhogi', as you are a 'Karm-Yogi' (worker),'' he said.

The portal will benefit around 11.5 lakh pensioners in the state. This system has been implemented for the state government employees and soon, other departments will also join the process which will benefit lakhs of people, he said, adding that no one will have to wonder for pension. Listing the efforts of the government towards providing social and economic security to the laborers, Adityanath highlighted that every worker -- whether migrant or resident -- has been provided an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh and health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. For providing proper education to the children of the laborers who keep migrating for work, the government has also made arrangements for 'Atal residential schools', he said.

