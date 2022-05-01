Gujarat: Fire in Rajkot hospital under renovation; no casualty

A fire broke out in a private hospital undergoing renovation in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Sunday, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire official said.

There was no patient admitted in the hospital when the blaze erupted around 11.30 am on the fourth floor of the four-story Manan fertility hospital building, he said.

A few computers, electric wiring, fans, and furniture were damaged in the blaze. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes, Rajkot Municipal Corporation's fire officer R B Bhatti said. ''As the hospital is under renovation, there was no patient admitted there when the fire broke out. The hospital is equipped with a fire system and the employees there tried to douse the blaze using an extinguisher,'' he said.

It seems the fire broke out due to a short circuit. A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)