Hybrid militant arrested in Kulgam.
Security forces on Sunday arrested a hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.KulgamPolice Army 34 RR arrested one hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam, the Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle.
Security forces on Sunday arrested a 'hybrid' terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
''#KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle. The police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. Officials had earlier explained that a 'hybrid terrorist' carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.
