Left Menu

Hybrid militant arrested in Kulgam.

Security forces on Sunday arrested a hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.KulgamPolice Army 34 RR arrested one hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam, the Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:45 IST
Hybrid militant arrested in Kulgam.
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Sunday arrested a 'hybrid' terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

''#KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle. The police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. Officials had earlier explained that a 'hybrid terrorist' carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022