Punjab police arrest three persons, avert impending attack on Malwa businessman: DIG

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three close aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar from Bathinda.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:32 IST
Punjab Police arrests three close aides of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three close aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar from Bathinda. The arrested accused persons have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Sachin of village Charewaan in Muktsar Sahib, Himmatveer Singh Gill of village Jhorar in Muktsar Sahib and Balkaran alias Vicky of village Chak Dukhe Wala in Muktsar Sahib. The police have also recovered two .30-caliber pistols, two .32-caliber pistols along with 20 cartridges and a white i20 car from their possession.

Punjab government recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of DGP Punjab VK Bhawra to intensify action against gangsters. DIG AGTF Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "An AGTF team from Bathinda has managed to arrest the trio accused persons, who were planning to attack a prominent businessman of Malwa region to extort money from him. "With the arrest of these accused persons, a sensational crime has been averted," he said.

DIG Bhullar said that while all the three accused persons have a criminal background, Sachin and Himmatveer indulged in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking in the neighbouring state of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. He said that they procured weapons for the gang from other states and used to deliver them to their associates for target killings.

On the directions of Canadian-based gangster Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrance Bishnoi, they were providing hideouts to absconding gangsters of the National Capital Region (NCR), the DIG said. "Recently the Counter Intelligence unit of special cell Delhi has arrested a wanted gangster Sharukh, who was provided hideout in Punjab by Sachin and his associates," he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR on May 1 has been registered under sections 25 (7) and (8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Civil Line Bathinda and further investigations are on. (ANI)

