Left Menu

UP: Man kills elder brother

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:50 IST
UP: Man kills elder brother
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his elder brother with a cleaver following a dispute over cutting a tree, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said, ''The incident took place at Hussainpur village. It occurred when Naimilal tried to stop his younger brother Rajendra from cutting down a tree near their house.

''The argument between the brothers escalated and Rajendra attacked Naimilal with a cleaver,'' the officer said.

The injured brother was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, police said.

A police team reached the spot after the incident and arrested the younger brother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022