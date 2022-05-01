Fourteen more people evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer

A group of 14 more people arrived on Sunday at a temporary accommodation center after leaving the area around the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, a Reuters photographer said.

Reuters photographs showed earlier on Sunday around 40 civilians arriving at the center in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)