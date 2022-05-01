Fourteen more people evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer
- Ukraine
A group of 14 more people arrived on Sunday at a temporary accommodation center after leaving the area around the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, a Reuters photographer said.
Reuters photographs showed earlier on Sunday around 40 civilians arriving at the center in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region.
