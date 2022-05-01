Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:13 IST
77-yr-old builder found dead with throat slit, multiple stab injuries in Delhi
The body of a 77-year-old builder with his throat slit and multiple stab injuries was found at his residence in North Delhi's Civil Lines area early on Sunday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the post-mortem report confirmed that three stab injuries on his abdomen and one on his back led to his death.

Some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing from the house, the police said, suspecting that the robbery could be the motive behind the killing.

Deceased Ram Kishore Agrawal used to live on the ground floor of his two-storey house while his son and the other family members lived on the first floor. His wife died last year due to COVID-19. The family has at least four domestic helps staying with them, the police said.

''At 6.52 am on May 1, a PCR call was received at the Civil Lines police station from a person informing about the death if his father. He told the police that his father’s throat had been slit and he had been taken to hospital,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Agrawal was declared brought dead at the hospital, he added.

During investigation, a security guard told the police that he had spotted two people trying to flee from the house in the early morning hours, the DCP said.

''We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,'' Kalsi said.

Multiple teams have been formed from across the district to nab the culprits at the earliest, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

