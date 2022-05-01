Man jumps to death from Tawi bridge in Jammu

A 43-year-old man committed suicide on Sunday by jumping from Tawi bridge near Vikram Chowk here, officials said.

Satish Kumar, an auto-driver by profession, walked in the middle of the bridge and jumped into the Tawi river, the officials said.

They said Kumar hit the hard surface and suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to Government Medical College hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the motive behind his taking such an extreme step, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the body of 53-year-old Bora Begum was fished out from a stream in Bhalessa area of Doda district Sunday afternoon.

The cause of Begum's death was not known immediately, the officials said, adding the investigation is underway.

