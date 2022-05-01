Left Menu

UP: Upset with husband, woman jumps in front of moving train with 2 children

Angry with her husband, a woman along with her two children jumped before a moving train on the Gonda-Gorakhpur route under the Motiganj police station area on Sunday, officials said.The woman got married eight years ago and had a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:38 IST
UP: Upset with husband, woman jumps in front of moving train with 2 children
  • Country:
  • India

Angry with her husband, a woman along with her two children jumped before a moving train on the Gonda-Gorakhpur route under the Motiganj police station area on Sunday, officials said.

The woman got married eight years ago and had a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Her husband, a resident of Sothia village, works at Surat in Gujarat.

Police sources said the woman had reportedly sought money from her husband to attend her brother's marriage that was to take place on Sunday.

But neither did her husband come to attend the marriage nor did he send money which angered the woman. Her in-laws were also allegedly stopping her to go to her parent's place, they said.

On Sunday morning, she went out of the house along with her children. When they did not return after a long time, people started searching for them and found their bodies on the railway track outside the village, police said.

GRP official M P Chaturvedi said the woman along with her children jumped in front of a train and killed themselves. The locals have identified the deceased, he said.

The official said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

Following an inspection of the incident spot, it seems that the woman might have pushed her children in front of the train and then took the extreme step herself, GRP SHO Chaturvedi said.

Ram Nath, the elder brother-in-law of the deceased said that owing to the poor financial condition, they could not help the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022