Farmer murdered, wife injured for gain

A farmer was murdered for gain while his wife was left with serious injuries in their house when a robber-gang struck, police said here on Sunday.

According to police, Duraisamy, 65, and his wife Jayamani, 62, were attacked on Saturday night after the couple locked the house and went to sleep just outside the residence. Early this morning, the armed gang fatally attacked Duraisamy and inflicted knife injuries on Jayamani.

The culprits removed 15 sovereigns of gold jewels from her, broke into the house and stole cash, said the police. Later, neighbours saw the two and informed the police. Jayamani was hospitalised, the police said adding that a hunt is on for the gang.

