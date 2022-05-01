Left Menu

Farmer murdered, wife injured for gain

Early this morning, the armed gang fatally attacked Duraisamy and inflicted knife injuries on Jayamani.The culprits removed 15 sovereigns of gold jewels from her, broke into the house and stole cash, said the police. Jayamani was hospitalised, the police said adding that a hunt is on for the gang.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:52 IST
Farmer murdered, wife injured for gain
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer was murdered for gain while his wife was left with serious injuries in their house when a robber-gang struck, police said here on Sunday.

According to police, Duraisamy, 65, and his wife Jayamani, 62, were attacked on Saturday night after the couple locked the house and went to sleep just outside the residence. Early this morning, the armed gang fatally attacked Duraisamy and inflicted knife injuries on Jayamani.

The culprits removed 15 sovereigns of gold jewels from her, broke into the house and stole cash, said the police. Later, neighbours saw the two and informed the police. Jayamani was hospitalised, the police said adding that a hunt is on for the gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022