HC directs Delhi govt to decide complaint against pvt school charging high late fee

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to decide within six weeks a complaint against a private school here for allegedly charging an excessive fine on delayed payment of tuition fees.

Hearing a petition by Ajay Aggarwal, father of two students studying in classes 12 and 8 in the school, Justice Rekha Palli directed the department of education to decide the petitioner's complaint by passing a reasoned and speaking order in accordance with the laid down procedure and principles of natural justice.

In case the petitioner is aggrieved by any order passed by the authorities, it will be open to the petitioner to seek legal recourse as permissible in law, the judge said.

''The writ petition… is accordingly disposed of by directing the respondent no. 2 (DoE) to decide the petitioner's complaint dated 22.12.2021 by passing a reasoned and speaking order within a period of six weeks in accordance with the laid down procedure and by following principles of natural justice,'' the court said in its order dated April 27.

The counsel for the Delhi government told the court that the authorities will examine the petitioner's complaint and expeditiously pass an order.

The petitioner claimed that the private school in question indulged in unethical practices, including levying excessive late fines on delayed payment of tuition fees, which was in utter violation of the Delhi School Education Rules.

The petitioner submitted that despite being fully aware of the law, the private school stated that ''a late fee of Rs 50 per day (including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) will be levied after the due date''.

''That the misdeeds of the respondent no.3 in levying late fee fine of more than 5 paise per day is not only in violation of Rule 166 of the DSER, 1973 but is also tantamount to exploitation of parents and commercialisation of education which is impermissible in law,'' stated the petition.

The petitioner informed the court that he made representations and complaints to various authorities but no action was taken.

In the complaint dated December 22, 2021, the petitioner alleged that the misdeeds indulged in by the school's administration amounted to criminal acts and action should be initiated against them for misappropriation of funds of the parents.

