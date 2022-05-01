Left Menu

Hyderabad: Labour union takes out rally on May Day to show solidarity with working class

Taking out a rally on the occasion of Labour Day, All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) member Aziz Pasha on Sunday said that working class people should be at the forefront of the fight against injustice.

Taking out a rally on the occasion of Labour Day, All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) member Aziz Pasha on Sunday said that working class people should be at the forefront of the fight against injustice. The Union took out the rally today to showcase the unity of labour in the country. Many labour leaders and activists participated in the rally not only in Hyderabad but also in other parts of the state and country.

Speaking to ANI, Pasha said, "On May Day, AITUC mobilised the working class to take out a procession in solidarity with them. Last month, on March 28, there was a two-day all India strike against the anti-labour laws of the central government. They want to introduce labour courts which will involve 84 per cent of the industrial workers for hire and fire." "India cannot afford to go for hire and fire policy because unemployment is at its peak. Around 6 crore people were unemployed due to pandemic conditions. In this situation, introducing anti-labour courts is the only solution," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

