Nepal police, paramilitary force get new chiefs

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal government on Sunday appointed new chiefs of the country's police and paramilitary forces, a senior official said.

In a Cabinet meeting, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dhiraj Pratap Singh was appointed the 29th Inspector General of the Nepal Police.

Singh is the third senior-most officer in the police department after Bishwa Raj Pokharel and Sahakul Thapa, who were also in the race for the new post.

The government also appointed Additional Inspector General Raju Aryal to the post of Inspector General of the Armed Police Force (APF), the country's paramilitary force, the official said.

Aryal was promoted as the Additional Inspector General of the APF only last week, while Singh was appointed to the post of AIG on March 31 this year.

The new chief of police was appointed as incumbent IGP Shailesh Thapa Chhetri retired on Sunday after completing 30 years of service.

