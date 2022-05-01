Left Menu

Security forces detect 3 IEDs in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:54 IST
Security forces detect 3 IEDs in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Sunday detected three improvised explosive devices kept hidden by CPI (Maoists) in a jungle in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces comprising CRPF and district armed force launched a special search operation in the Maktulor jungle under the jurisdiction of Tonto police station on the directive of Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar.

In course of the operation, the security personnel stumbled upon three IEDs kept hidden under stones, the statement said.

The IEDs each weighing 5 kg were planted by Maoists to target security personnel.

The bomb disposal squad defused the explosive devices in the jungle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022