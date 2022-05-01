Two mortar shells defused near LoC

Two mortar shells were defused by the experts in forward villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, officials said.

Villagers noticed a live mortar shell at a forest area in Mendhar sector of Poonch and subsequently informed the police and the nearby army camp, the officials said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene by the Army and the shell was safely defused, they said.

Another mortar shell was found and subsequently defused in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Both the shells are believed to have remained unexploded during the cross-border shelling in the past, the officials said.

