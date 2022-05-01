Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:56 IST
Next round of EU sanctions on Russia must include oil embargo, Ukraine's FM tells Borrell

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he told the European Union's top diplomat on Sunday that the bloc's next round of sanctions must include an oil embargo on Russia.

"I also emphasized there can be no alternative to granting Ukraine EU candidate status. We paid separate attention to further safe evacuation from besieged Mariupol," Kuleba wrote on Twitter after his call with Josep Borrell.

