Student killed on Gr Noida road; man run over by car after arguments with occupants

A private university student was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him at a crossroad in Greater Noida, while a man was run over by a car following a fight with its occupants in a case of road rage, police said Sunday.

The student along with his friends was at a roundabout in Greater Noida's Beta 2 police station area when the unidentified speeding vehicle hit them late Saturday night, the officials said. “They were students of Galgotias University and lived in rented accommodation and were returning to their place around 11.30 PM when the incident took place. One of the students, Ayush (23), died, while four others were hospitalised with injuries,” a police official said.

The families of the students have been informed and further legal proceedings are underway, the official said, adding efforts are on to trace the vehicle and arrest the person involved.

In the other incident, four persons were arrested Sunday after they allegedly ran their car over a private firm employee near the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida around 1.30 AM in a suspected case of road rage, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ankita Sharma said the victim, Diwakar Motwani, suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalised.

“There was an argument between both the sides after cars apparently brushed against each other. The argument escalated into a fistfight. The other side then hit the person (Motwani) with their car at a very fast speed,” Sharma said.

The person driving the car has been identified as Navin Awana. He and his three other friends – Surya Bhatia, Abhinav Sehgal, and Nitish Gupta -- have been arrested, the officer said.

“Motwani is in a serious condition in the hospital. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, taking note of which we have added Section 307 (murder attempt) of the IPC in the case,” Sharma said.

The FIR has been lodged at Sector 39 police station under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 279 (rash driving), 323 (causing hurt voluntarily), the police said, adding the car used in the crime has also been impounded.

