Russian defence ministry says 80 civilians evacuated from Azovstal
Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:19 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that 80 civilians had been evacuated from the vast Azovstal plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.
Those evacuees who wanted to go to Ukrainian-controlled regions have been handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ministry was cited as saying.
