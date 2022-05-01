10-year-old girl dead in road accident in Gurugram

A 10-year-old girl died after being hit by a bus near a village along the Dwarka Expressway here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Babupur village on Saturday evening, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station in this connection and the bus driver apprehended, ASI Manoj Kumar said.

The driver, Jai Singh of Chhawla in Delhi, was produced before a city court on Sunday which granted him bail, the police added.

The police have taken the private bus into custody.

''We handed over the body to the kin after a post-mortem examination,'' Kumar said.

