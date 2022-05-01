Left Menu

10-year-old girl dead in road accident in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:29 IST
10-year-old girl dead in road accident in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl died after being hit by a bus near a village along the Dwarka Expressway here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Babupur village on Saturday evening, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station in this connection and the bus driver apprehended, ASI Manoj Kumar said.

The driver, Jai Singh of Chhawla in Delhi, was produced before a city court on Sunday which granted him bail, the police added.

The police have taken the private bus into custody.

''We handed over the body to the kin after a post-mortem examination,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022