India does not dream of its own rise at cost of others: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:42 IST
India does not dream of its own rise at the cost of others and the welfare of the entire humanity is linked with the country's progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing via video link an event at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre in Canada's Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel was unveiled, Modi said the statue will be a symbol of India-Canada relations.

''India is that high-level thought which talks about 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family),'' he said, adding India does not dream of its own rise at the cost of others.

India wishes for the welfare of the entire humanity and the entire whole, he said.

On issues like sustainable development and climate change, India's voice represents the entire humanity, he said.

''Our hard work is not just for us. Welfare of the entire humanity is linked with India's progress,” the prime minister stressed.

