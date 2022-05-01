Left Menu

Drunk father kills 3 children in Odisha

The police retrieved the bodies of the children from the well with the help of fire services personnel on Sunday morning.The man was arrested from a nearby jungle in the afternoon, the police officer said. The woman found her three children missing when she returned home on Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed three of his children following an altercation with his wife and dumped their bodies in a well at a village in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, a police officer said. The police retrieved the bodies of the children from the well with the help of fire services personnel on Sunday morning.

The man was arrested from a nearby jungle in the afternoon, the police officer said. The person had returned home at Kula village from a nearby market in an inebriated state on Saturday evening and picked up a fight with his wife, according to police.

In a fit of rage, he tried to attack his wife with an axe, but she fled the spot. The woman found her three children missing when she returned home on Sunday morning. After frantically searching for them, she found their dresses lying near the well. The bodies of her six-year-old daughter, two-year-old son, and two-month-old daughter were fished out from the well, Koida police station inspector Lokeshwara Sahu said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, the police officer said.

