Healthy, prosperous India not possible without healthy women workers: Labour Minister

The dream of a Healthy India Prosperous India cannot be realised without ensuring the good health of women workers, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday. Yadav visited ESIC Hospital, Faridabad on the occasion of International Labour Day where a health and nutrition check-up camp was organised for female brick kiln workers and other industrial workers, as per a labour ministry statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:22 IST
The dream of a 'Healthy India Prosperous India' cannot be realised without ensuring the good health of women workers, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday. Yadav visited ESIC Hospital, Faridabad on the occasion of International Labour Day where a health and nutrition check-up camp was organised for female brick kiln workers and other industrial workers, as per a labour ministry statement. Meeting the workers, the minister made them aware of anemia disease and stressed on the need for regular health check-ups and nutritious diet. He said without ensuring the good health of women workers, the dream of ''Healthy India Prosperous India'' cannot be realised. He also told the workers about the schemes being run by the ministry, such as Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Pension Donation Scheme and E-Shram Yojana. During his interaction with the students of the Medical College, Yadav appreciated the work done by the hospital during COVID-19. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, informed the women workers about other social security schemes being run by the government. The labour secretary explained in detail about the pilot project which started on March 8, 2022 for health and nutrition check-up of women working in brick kilns and beedi establishments during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. This pilot project will run for 6 months, after which the findings will be evaluated for further implementation. Under this pilot project, women workers of these industries have been tagged with the nearest ESIC hospital or dispensary. Anaemia is a disease in which the level of haemoglobin in the blood decreases. Because of this, the ability of the blood to carry oxygen to the cells is reduced. According to the National Family Health Survey 2020-21, 57 per cent of women aged between 15-49 are suffering from this problem. The main reason for most of the anaemia cases is lack of balanced nutrition. This disease can be cured by providing nutritious diet, medicines and proper counselling.

