Girl dies after falling into borewell in UP

A girl died after she fell into a 15-foot-deep borewell here on Sunday, a day before her seventh birthday, according to police.The incident took place in Bareilly police lines. The matter is being looked into, he said.According to neighbours, the girl was a student of Class 1 and would have turned seven on Monday.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:27 IST
A girl died after she fell into a 15-foot-deep borewell here on Sunday, a day before her seventh birthday, according to police.

The incident took place in Bareilly police lines. The girl's mother is a police constable, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Kumar said the girl went missing on Sunday morning.

''People began searching for the girl and her body was found inside a 15-ft borewell. The matter is being looked into,'' he said.

According to neighbours, the girl was a student of Class 1 and would have turned seven on Monday.

