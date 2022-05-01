Left Menu

'Drunk' official gives cop hard time

The police here on Sunday have referred to the Uttar Pradesh Labour Department the case of an official who gave them a hard time when she was allegedly in an inebriated state.Police identified the woman official as Rachna Kesarwani, the Deputy Labour Commissioner of Devipatan Division, whose headquarters is in Gonda.According to a video clip went viral on social media platforms on Sunday, Kesarwani can be seen insisting on driving in spite of being in the inebriated state.

In the video, it could be seen that a woman police official is trying to convince Kesarwani to sit on the back seat of the car but she was repeatedly trying to occupy the driver's seat.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jarwal Road police station, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that on April 27, Kesarwani was going from Lucknow to Gonda. However, she lost her way and moved towards Bahraich, and then rammed her car into a road divider.

Police arrived at the spot, and saw Kesarwani was adamant to drive in the inebriated state.

When police officials refused her to drive the car, she said that she is a ''divisional-level officer'' and not a ''district-level officer'', the SHO said.

When the police sought details about her, Kesarwani said that she is the deputy labour commissioner of Devipatan division, he said.

The SHO also said that when Kesarwani was could not be controlled, women police officials were called.

Later, her husband was called and in the presence of the woman police officials, Kesarwani was handed over to him, the SHO said. ''Since the matter is of a senior officer, neither we can probe her nor can we initiate action against her due to protocol. Hence, the entire matter has been referred to the labour department through the senior police officials,'' he added.

