Bootlegging racket busted in Bihar, 2 held from medical college mess hall

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:01 IST
Bootlegging racket busted in Bihar, 2 held from medical college mess hall
Police on Sunday claimed to have cracked down on illicit liquor trade, which was being run from within the premises of the largest government healthcare facility in north Bihar.

Raid conducted on the mess hall of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur district of the dry state led to the recovery of 51 litres of liquor, said Ahiyapur police station SHO Nitesh Kumar.

He also said the raid was conducted upon receiving information that liquor was being illegally sold in tetrapacks at the mess hall which mainly caters to MBBS students of the medical college.

Two persons, including the in-charge of the mess hall, have been arrested and further investigation is on.

Sales and consumption of alcohol have been completely banned in the state since April, 2016.

Bootlegging, however, remains rampant and seizure of truckloads of liquor smuggled from other states has been a routine affair.

Besides, hooch tragedies have claimed more than 50 lives in the last six months.

