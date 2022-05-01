IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Abhishek Sharma c Pretorius b Mukesh Choudhary 39 Kane Williamson lbw b Pretorius 47 Rahul Tripathi c Simarjeet Singh b Mukesh Choudhary 0 Aiden Markram c Ravindra Jadeja b Santner 17 Nicholas Pooran not out 64 Shashank Singh c Dhoni b Mukesh Choudhary 15 Washington Sundar b Mukesh Choudhary 2 Marco Jansen not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-2, NB-1) 5 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 58-1, 58-2, 88-3, 126-4, 151-5, 153-6 Bowler: Mukesh Choudhary 4-0-46-4, Simarjeet Singh 2-0-24-0, Mitchell Santner 3-0-36-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-26-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-15-0, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-40-1.

