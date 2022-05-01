Left Menu

Leopard found dead in UP's Rampur

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:53 IST
Leopard found dead in UP's Rampur
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was found dead in the Piplivan forest area of Rampur district on Sunday, officials said.

The body of the animal was found in the Swar area of the district and was sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

DFO Rajiv Kumar said a three-member panel headed by the chief veterinary officer of the district will conduct the autopsy.

He added that there was no injury mark on its body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022