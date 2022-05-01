Left Menu

Godown at UP's Tundla railway station catches fire

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:54 IST
A signal and telecommunication godown at Tundla railway station caught fire on Sunday evening when an electric cable fell on it following high-speed winds, officials said.

The fire started around 6 pm, and it took around three hours for the fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, they said.

Divisional Traffic Manager at Tundla Sanjay Kumar said that records and other goods kept there got destroyed in the fire.

Railway officials are trying to gauge the quantum of loss, and a team has been formed to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

