Explosions in Russian region bordering Ukraine, no casualties - governor
Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 05:55 IST
Two explosions took place in the early hours on Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor wrote in a social media post.
"There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov wrote.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue)
