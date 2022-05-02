ADVISORY-No global markets report from Asia May 2 to May 4
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-05-2022 07:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 07:34 IST
There will be no global markets report in Asian hours from Monday, May. 2 to Wednesday May 4 as many markets will be closed for a holiday.
Reuters will resume the reports from Asia on Thursday May 5.
