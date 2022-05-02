Left Menu

Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents

Hoping to frame his opponents, a man got his friend to rape his wife, police here said on Monday.The incident happened on Sunday when the 22-year-old woman was taken on a bike to a forest in Budauns Sahsawan area by her husband, officials said.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 02-05-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 11:46 IST
Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents
  • Country:
  • India

Hoping to frame his opponents, a man got his friend to rape his wife, police here said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when the 22-year-old woman was taken on a bike to a forest in Budaun's Sahsawan area by her husband, officials said. The friend was also called to the forest and raped the woman twice, officials added. The husband later called the police helpline and alleged that two people had sexually assaulted his wife. The woman told police that her husband wanted to frame two people in their village to settle scores with them\R.

An FIR has been registered against the husband and the friend. The husband has been detained and the hunt is on for the second man, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural Siddharth Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022