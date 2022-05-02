Ukraine says it destroyed two Russian patrol boats on Monday
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol ships in the Black Sea on Monday, Ukraine's military chief said.
"Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island," Chief of General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Ukraine comeback falls short as U.S. win Billie Jean King Cup qualifier
Tennis-Ukraine comeback falls short as U.S. win Billie Jean King Cup qualifier
Russia sets 0300 GMT deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
WRAPUP 1-Russia tells Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to lay down arms from 0300 GMT
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now