All sewerage projects in Patna under 'Namami Gange' to be completed by FY23: Bihar Dy CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Monday said he has instructed officials of his urban development and housing department to ensure that all long-pending projects related to sewerage infrastructure in the state capital must be completed within the current fiscal. The instruction came after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report tabled in the assembly in March had pulled up Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, the executing agency, for failing to complete such projects under the ''Namami Gange' initiative in the stipulated timeline. ''Construction work of all sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Patna will be completed in 2022-23. Officials have been directed to ensure quality in building such infrastructure under the Centre's 'Namami Gange' program,'' Prasad told PTI. Strict action will be taken against those who will violate the government's rules and norms for building these infrastructure projects, he said.

'Namami Gange' program is an integrated mission, approved by the Centre in 2014 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 20,000 crore, to accomplish objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation, and rejuvenation of the river Ganga. Six STPs and five sewerage networks were to be constructed in Patna and of them, nine were supposed to be completed by May 2021.

Of the nine projects, only four were completed by July 2021 and the progress ranged from 53 to 93 percent in others, the CAG had said in its report. As far as STPs at Digha and Kankarbagh, the progress was ''negligible'', it said. ''The executing agency, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, failed to adhere to the stipulated timeline for completion of works, as no STP along with sewerage network completed till date and the discharge of sewage in Ganga and its tributaries could not be stopped in Patna as desired,'' the CAG said. It also observed that only 16 to 50 percent of funds were utilized during 2016-17 to 2019-20 financial year.

''As against the sanctioned cost, only 35.48 percent financial progress was achieved till December 2020,'' the report pointed out.

Prasad, who is also the state finance minister, said the delay in completion of the construction work of STPs was ''because of the pending clearances from various authorities, including the railways''. ''Now, we have got clearances from almost all authorities, and the construction work of all STPs would be expedited,'' he said.

Reacting to the deputy chief minister's comment, Shambhunath Pandey, the convenor (south Bihar) of Ganga Samagra, an organization that makes people aware of cleaning of the national river, said early completion of the work of all STPs should be the top priority of the government. The drainage system of Patna, the second-largest urban center in eastern India after Kolkata, was laid about 200 years ago and is in bad condition, the CAG pointed out.

Due to ''lack of sewerage infrastructure'' in Bihar, the maximum total coliforms (TC) and fecal coliforms (FC) were measured up to a level of 9,000 mpn/100 ml (most probable number per 100 milliliter) and 3,100 mpn/100 ml in 2016-17 respectively, and these have increased up to 1,60,000 mpn/100 ML for both TC and FC in 2019-20, it said. ''This shows the gradual deterioration in water quality during the period. A new sewerage network needs to be laid in the majority of areas in Patna with an efficient treatment and disposal system,'' the CAG had said.

