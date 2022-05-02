Some countries not there yet on Russian oil embargo -German minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday he had heard different things about an embargo on Russian oil and that some countries were not yet ready for such a step. Two European Union diplomats said earlier that the bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year.
Germany does not want to trigger an economic catastrophe, Habeck said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Habeck
- European Union
- Germany
- German
- Robert Habeck
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Bulgaria bans Russian ships from ports
Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition plant near Kiyv
WRAPUP 8-Mariupol defenders resist Russian ultimatum, pope laments 'Easter of War'