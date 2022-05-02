Left Menu

Some countries not there yet on Russian oil embargo -German minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:49 IST
Some countries not there yet on Russian oil embargo -German minister
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday he had heard different things about an embargo on Russian oil and that some countries were not yet ready for such a step. Two European Union diplomats said earlier that the bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year.

Germany does not want to trigger an economic catastrophe, Habeck said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022