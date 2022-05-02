Some countries not there yet on Russian oil embargo -German minister

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday he had heard different things about an embargo on Russian oil and that some countries were not yet ready for such a step. Two European Union diplomats said earlier that the bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year.

Germany does not want to trigger an economic catastrophe, Habeck said.

