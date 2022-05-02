More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine, says UNHCR
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported on Monday.
The statistics are compiled from a variety of sources, mainly data provided by authorities from official border crossing points, the UNHCR said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement