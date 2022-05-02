Minor raped by teen relative in UP's Bijnor

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 18-year-old uncle who works as a laborer at a brick kiln here, police said on Monday.

They said the incident happened at Shivalakala Kalan when the girl's parents had gone to work at the same brick kiln.

They said the accused was arrested after an FIR was filed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

